Infinex, a Decentralized Perpetual Contract Exchange, Launches on Base Network

According to Foresight News, Synthetix has launched Infinex, a decentralized perpetual contract exchange, on the Base Network. The platform aims to compete with centralized exchanges by addressing major friction points in decentralized exchanges (DEX), such as high slippage, low liquidity, high fees, and increased market risk for liquidity providers (LP). Infinex seeks to provide a solution to these issues, offering a more competitive alternative to centralized exchanges. By focusing on improving the user experience and addressing the challenges faced by DEX users, Infinex aims to attract more traders and increase overall adoption of decentralized trading platforms.

