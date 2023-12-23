copy link
Nigerian Banks Collaborate to Create and Supervise cNGN Stablecoin
According to Foresight News, Nigerian major banks are working together to create and oversee the cNGN stablecoin, a new digital currency aimed at benefiting token holders and the Nigerian economy. The cNGN offers interoperability with various public chains and ensures a direct correlation with the fiat Naira (N1) held by banks.
