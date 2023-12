Nigerian Banks Collaborate to Create and Supervise cNGN Stablecoin

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Nigerian major banks are working together to create and oversee the cNGN stablecoin, a new digital currency aimed at benefiting token holders and the Nigerian economy. The cNGN offers interoperability with various public chains and ensures a direct correlation with the fiat Naira (N1) held by banks.