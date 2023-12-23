copy link
MetaMask Institutional Launches Snapshots 2.0 With Major Dashboard Updates
2023-12-23 07:37
According to Foresight News, MetaMask Institutional (MMI) has launched Snapshots 2.0, introducing significant updates to the MetaMask institutional portfolio dashboard, including new features such as customizable valuation times.
