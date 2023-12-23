Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Struggles After Failing to Sustain $44K, Altcoins in Red

Binance News
2023-12-23 06:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin spiked above $44,000 on Friday but quickly lost momentum and has since struggled to come close to that level. Most altcoins are in the red today, with AVAX and DOT dropping the most from the larger-cap alts. In contrast, OP has gone on a tear once again. BTC started the business week with a rocky start, slipping to $40,500 on Monday. However, the bulls quickly intervened, propelling a price surge that drove the asset to over $43,000 the next day. Another retracement followed, which was followed by one more leg up that pushed BTC to over $44,000 on Wednesday. It couldn't sustain its run but went on the offensive once again on Friday, charting its highest price tag since December 9 at $44,400. This turned out to be a false breakout, and Bitcoin has returned to $43,500, where it stands now. Its market capitalization remains at just over $850 billion, and its dominance over the alts has regained some traction, currently standing at 51.5%. The Optimism network's native token, OP, is up by an impressive 25% and trades close to $3.3 now. Other notable gainers from the top 100 include PEPE (15%), ELF (12%), ARB (12%), APT (9%), and GRT (10%). In contrast, most larger-cap alts trade in the red now, including AVAX (-5%) and Polkadot (-4%), which have dropped the most. BNB, XRP, ADA, LINK, and TON are also struggling today. The total crypto market cap has declined slightly over the past day, and it is still above $1.650 trillion on CMC.
View full text