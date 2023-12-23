Uniswap V3 To Launch On Scroll Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Uniswap V3 is set to launch on the Scroll mainnet. Earlier this year in February, Scroll had deployed the frontend of Uniswap V3 on its testnet, allowing developers and users to participate and experience the platform. The launch of Uniswap V3 on the Scroll mainnet marks a significant milestone for the decentralized exchange platform, as it continues to expand its services and user base. This development is expected to bring new features and improvements to the platform, enhancing the overall user experience and attracting more participants to the decentralized finance ecosystem.

