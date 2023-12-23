copy link
create picture
more
Long-Dormant Ethereum Whale Moves 11,640 ETH After 8 Years
Binance News
2023-12-23 05:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a long-dormant Ethereum whale, who had previously participated in an initial coin offering (ICO), has recently moved 11,640 ETH, worth approximately $26 million. The transactions, which took place today at 12:44, were divided into several smaller transfers, with most of them being 500 ETH per transaction.
View full text