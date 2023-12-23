copy link
Turkish President Appoints Fatma Ozkul as New Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee Member
Binance News
2023-12-23 05:34
According to Foresight News, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Professor Fatma Ozkul as a new member of the Central Bank of Turkey's Monetary Policy Committee. Fatma Ozkul's main areas of research are accounting, finance, and auditing. She has previously taught courses on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency assets, focusing on the education of cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology.
