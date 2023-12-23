copy link
Whale Alert Monitors Transfer of 10.2 Million FRAX Tokens
Binance News
2023-12-23 05:25
According to Foresight News, Whale Alert has detected a transfer of approximately 10.2 million FRAX tokens (worth around $9.99 million) from Curve to Frax. Whale Alert is a monitoring tool that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions and provides real-time updates on significant transfers. In this case, the substantial amount of FRAX tokens was moved from the Curve platform to the Frax project. FRAX is a stablecoin that aims to maintain a stable value by being partially collateralized and partially algorithmic. The transfer of such a significant amount of tokens could potentially impact the market and is noteworthy for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency space.
