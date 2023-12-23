Australian Bitcoin Miner Arkon Energy Raises $110 Million for US Expansion and AI Cloud Services

According to Foresight News, Australian Bitcoin mining company Arkon Energy has raised $110 million in financing, led by Bluesky Capital Management, with participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. Of the total amount, $80 million will be used for expansion in the United States, while the remaining $30 million will be allocated to a 30MW data center in Norway for artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services projects.

