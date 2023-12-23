copy link
Crypto Protocol Paraluni Suffers Price Manipulation Attack, Losing Approximately $336,000
Binance News
2023-12-23 02:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Beosin monitoring has revealed that crypto protocol Paraluni has been targeted by a price manipulation attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $336,000.
