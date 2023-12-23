According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has tweeted that the latest snapshot of the ETF Cointucky Derby has added an 'AP Agreement' column. This is because the SEC wants Authorized Participants (AP) information to be confirmed in the next S-1 update, which is expected within the next 10 days. This step is not easy and may prevent some issuers from being approved simultaneously. However, 'confirming AP agreements' along with 'cash applications' could potentially lead to approval.

