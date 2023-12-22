Buy Crypto
Fountain App Launches Major Upgrade, Amboss Introduces Ghost Addresses, and Tenderly Releases 2023 EVM Network Landscape Report

Binance News
2023-12-22 23:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Fountain, a podcast app powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has launched its biggest design and user experience upgrade to date, according to co-founder Nick Malster. The upgrade makes it easier for users to support their favorite podcasts, discover new ones through social features like clips and playlists, and earn bitcoin for listening and sharing content. Additionally, Strike users can now connect their Strike account with their Fountain wallet and top up with their preferred currency without leaving the Fountain app. Fountain 1.0 is available on iOS and Android. In other news, Amboss, a data analytics provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has launched Ghost Addresses. These addresses allow users to receive payments into self-custody without relying on centralized wallet intermediaries that have dominated usage to date. Furthermore, Tenderly has released its 2023 EVM Network Landscape Report, which examines the most widely used Ethereum scaling solutions and reveals increased on-chain activity on Optimism, Arbitrum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Base for chain-specific use cases. The report suggests that a multichain system of independent networks and appchains benefits Ethereum's scalability, ecosystem resilience, growth, innovation, and overall blockchain adoption. Lastly, WalletConnect has announced a new roadmap to build an open, permissionless, and decentralized network that will improve the performance of the WalletConnect Protocol and achieve functionality that aligns with the principles of Web3. The milestones on the roadmap will be tested, audited, and executed over the next year, with a proposed formal launch of an open, permissionless WalletConnect Network in 2025.
