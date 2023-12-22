Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tether Invests in Academy of Digital Industries to Expand Global Education Strategy

Binance News
2023-12-22 23:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, stablecoin giant Tether has made an undisclosed investment in the Academy of Digital Industries' Series A funding round. This marks the beginning of a long-term financial commitment by Tether to support the Academy in expanding and enhancing its educational initiatives. The Academy of Digital Industries, based in Georgia and established in June 2018, has quickly become a prominent education platform. With nearly 20,000 graduates and offering close to 1,900 courses, the institute specializes in a diverse range of digital and traditional subjects. The curriculum includes cutting-edge design, engineering/programming, marketing, and business-related courses. The strategic partnership with Tether positions the Academy to embark on a broader global strategy, incorporating educational offerings on various topics, including Bitcoin, stablecoins, peer-to-peer technology, and artificial intelligence. By aligning with Tether, the Academy aims to advance its commitment to providing cutting-edge education in the rapidly evolving fields of digital technology. The undisclosed amount of investment from Tether reflects a shared vision for fostering innovation and knowledge dissemination, as the Academy continues to grow its global footprint.
View full text