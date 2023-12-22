Tether Invests in Academy of Digital Industries to Expand Global Education Strategy

According to Coincu, stablecoin giant Tether has made an undisclosed investment in the Academy of Digital Industries' Series A funding round. This marks the beginning of a long-term financial commitment by Tether to support the Academy in expanding and enhancing its educational initiatives. The Academy of Digital Industries, based in Georgia and established in June 2018, has quickly become a prominent education platform. With nearly 20,000 graduates and offering close to 1,900 courses, the institute specializes in a diverse range of digital and traditional subjects. The curriculum includes cutting-edge design, engineering/programming, marketing, and business-related courses. The strategic partnership with Tether positions the Academy to embark on a broader global strategy, incorporating educational offerings on various topics, including Bitcoin, stablecoins, peer-to-peer technology, and artificial intelligence. By aligning with Tether, the Academy aims to advance its commitment to providing cutting-edge education in the rapidly evolving fields of digital technology. The undisclosed amount of investment from Tether reflects a shared vision for fostering innovation and knowledge dissemination, as the Academy continues to grow its global footprint.

