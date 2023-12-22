Solana Continues to Soar, Meme Coins on Its Blockchain Thrive

According to Decrypt, Solana (SOL) continues to rise in value, with a 12% increase in 24 hours, trading above $89. In contrast, other major coins and tokens have remained flat or dipped slightly. SOL recently surpassed XRP to become the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and its value has increased by almost 25% in the past week. The growing investor interest in SOL and its ecosystem, which is praised and utilized by developers and major companies like Visa and Shopify, has led to tokens running on its blockchain experiencing significant growth in value. Meme coins on Solana's blockchain, in particular, are performing well. Dog-themed Dogwifhat (WIF), launched just last month, has seen a 39% increase in the past day and a 892% surge in the past week, with its price now just below $0.23. However, Bonk (BONK), which experienced significant growth this month and last, has cooled down, with a 6% decrease in the past day to a current price of $0.00001885. Meanwhile, major coins and tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have remained largely stagnant, with BTC trading at $43,810 and ETH dropping by nearly 1% in value, now priced at $2,225 per coin. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, Near Protocol's native asset NEAR is one of the best performers, with a 17% increase in the past day, now trading at $3.41.

