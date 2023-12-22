MidJourney Announces AI Image Generator V6 Model with Text Generation Capabilities

According to Decrypt, MidJourney has announced its latest AI image generator model, the V6 base model, featuring enhanced prompt accuracy, improved coherence, and text generation capabilities for the first time. The V6 model is a significant upgrade from the previous V5.1 model launched in May 2023. One of the most notable features of V6 is its text-drawing ability, which puts MidJourney in direct competition with other leading models like Dall-E 3 and Ideogram. However, MidJourney's approach to text generation is unique and prioritizes style and aesthetics, sometimes at the cost of text precision. When comparing the text generations from MidJourney, Dall-E 3, SDXL with Harrlogos, and Ideogram AI, an oversimplified recommendation could be to use MidJourney for aesthetics, Dall-E 3 for ease of use and cartoon digital art aesthetics, SDXL for advanced knowledge of A1111, and Ideogram AI for results where the text is more important than aesthetics. MidJourney V6 is slower and more expensive than V5, but the team is focused on improving its speed over time. The V6 model also features improved upscalers in 'subtle' and 'creative' modes, enhancing image resolution by 2x. However, other features like inpainting, outpainting, and image description are not yet available but should be included in an update next month, according to MidJourney.

