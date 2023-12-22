Insomniac Games Responds to Ransom Attack and Data Leak

According to Decrypt, Insomniac Games, the Sony PlayStation studio, has issued a public statement regarding the recent ransom attack and data leak that affected the company. Hackers had demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin before releasing a large amount of confidential information. Insomniac Games expressed their sadness and anger over the cyberattack and its impact on their development team. The company confirmed that sensitive data of current and former employees, as well as contractors, was revealed during the attack, along with details about their upcoming Wolverine game based on the Marvel superhero. Insomniac Games stated that they would not be making any announcements related to the Wolverine game due to the leaks resulting from the attack. The game is still in early production and will continue to evolve throughout development. Sony had previously informed Eurogamer that they were aware of the attack but did not believe any of their other divisions were affected. The hacker group Rhysida claimed responsibility for the attack and demanded approximately $2 million worth of Bitcoin as ransom within seven days before releasing the stolen data online. It appears that Sony and Insomniac did not pay the ransom, as the data was subsequently leaked. CyberDaily reported that an estimated 2% of the Insomniac data was sold to unknown buyers, while the remaining 98% was released to the public. Rhysida stated that their only motivation for the attack was money.

View full text