Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Price Rises as Network Upgrade Plans Solidify and Scaling Solutions Gain Traction

Binance News
2023-12-22 21:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a 4% increase in its price within 24 hours, now trading at $2,324. This comes as Ethereum core developers confirmed plans to launch the DenCun network upgrade on testnets starting in January. The upgrade aims to significantly reduce high gas fees and improve the network's capacity through proto-danksharding and data 'blobs'. The positive price movement led crypto trader Peter Brandt to withdraw his previous bearish outlook on Ethereum. Ethereum scaling solutions have also seen growth, with Optimism (OP) increasing by 27% in the past day, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency at a price of $3.06. Additionally, Arbitrum (ARB), which aims to speed up transaction times and reduce fees on Ethereum, has risen by 19% in 24 hours, trading at $1.35. Among major coins and tokens, Polygon's MATIC has surged by over 8% in the past day, now priced at $0.84. Solana (SOL) continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace, with a 2% increase in the past day. The fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap briefly surpassed Binance's BNB exchange token to become the fourth-largest, but BNB has since reclaimed its position. In the past week, SOL has outperformed other top digital assets by market cap, with a 28% increase. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) has remained relatively stable, with a 4% increase in the past seven days and a 20% increase in the past month.
View full text