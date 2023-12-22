Ethereum Price Rises as Network Upgrade Plans Solidify and Scaling Solutions Gain Traction

According to Decrypt, Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a 4% increase in its price within 24 hours, now trading at $2,324. This comes as Ethereum core developers confirmed plans to launch the DenCun network upgrade on testnets starting in January. The upgrade aims to significantly reduce high gas fees and improve the network's capacity through proto-danksharding and data 'blobs'. The positive price movement led crypto trader Peter Brandt to withdraw his previous bearish outlook on Ethereum. Ethereum scaling solutions have also seen growth, with Optimism (OP) increasing by 27% in the past day, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency at a price of $3.06. Additionally, Arbitrum (ARB), which aims to speed up transaction times and reduce fees on Ethereum, has risen by 19% in 24 hours, trading at $1.35. Among major coins and tokens, Polygon's MATIC has surged by over 8% in the past day, now priced at $0.84. Solana (SOL) continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace, with a 2% increase in the past day. The fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap briefly surpassed Binance's BNB exchange token to become the fourth-largest, but BNB has since reclaimed its position. In the past week, SOL has outperformed other top digital assets by market cap, with a 28% increase. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) has remained relatively stable, with a 4% increase in the past seven days and a 20% increase in the past month.

