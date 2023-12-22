Web3 Platform MetaWin Prepares To Award $1 Million USDC Prize

According to Coincu, MetaWin, a web3 competition platform utilizing blockchain technology, is in the final hours of its MetaWin Millionaire prize draw, where one participant will win a $1 Million USDC prize. The competition is set to end on December 22nd at 21:00 GMT, and registration remains open until that time. The $1 Million USDC prize is already staked in a smart contract on-chain and will be instantly transferred to the randomly selected wallet. Interest in the competition has been high, with influential accounts such as Pranksy, dannycrypt, sibel, and noteezzy entering the draw. Currently, there are just over 5,000 registered entries, offering attractive odds for new participants. In celebration of the countdown, MetaWin has announced the release of 50+ ETH worth of NFTs in free-to-enter competitions. These competitions feature a variety of projects, from smaller, high-quality projects to more established blue chips such as Killabears, Miladys, and Otherdeeds. New NFT prizes are being added to the site every 30 minutes, allowing participants to join in the excitement until the draw of the $1 Million USDC main prize. As the countdown clock ticks down, MetaWin encourages potential participants to seize the moment and claim their chance at the $1 Million USDC prize. MetaWin is a leading on-chain competition platform, revolutionizing the landscape of digital contests by harnessing the power of blockchain technology for transparency, fairness, and excitement.

