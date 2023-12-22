copy link
Polkadot Reviews 2023 Developments and Plans Asynchronous Support for 2024
2023-12-22 15:17
According to Foresight News, Polkadot has released an official statement reviewing its development progress in 2023 and outlining plans for 2024. The company intends to implement asynchronous support, flexible Coretime, and minimal Relay in the coming year. Additionally, Polkadot plans to deploy the Snowbridge cross-chain bridge between Polkadot and Ethereum in the first quarter of next year.
