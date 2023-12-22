copy link
Paxos To Expand Stablecoin Offerings To Solana Blockchain By 2024
2023-12-22 14:28
According to Foresight News, stablecoin issuer Paxos has received regulatory approval to expand its stablecoin products to the Solana blockchain by January 17, 2024. The move is expected to enhance the company's offerings and provide users with more options for stablecoin transactions on the Solana network.
