Valkyrie Meets with SEC to Discuss Bitcoin ETF
Binance News
2023-12-22 14:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has reported that Valkyrie has met with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to discuss a potential Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
