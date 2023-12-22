Boyaa Interactive Shareholders Approve $100 Million Cryptocurrency Purchase Plan

According to Foresight News, Boyaa Interactive International Limited, a Hong Kong-listed company, has received shareholder approval to authorize its board of directors to make potential cryptocurrency purchases. The authorization period will last for 12 months from the date of the special shareholder meeting's approval of the relevant authorization and potential cryptocurrency purchases. The total purchase amount will not exceed $100 million. Boyaa Interactive plans to primarily purchase Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) under this authorization. The company intends to buy $45 million worth of BTC and $45 million worth of ETH. Additionally, $10 million will be allocated to Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

