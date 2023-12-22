Hive Digital To Purchase 7,000 Antminer S21 Mining Machines From Bitmain

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency mining company Hive Digital plans to purchase 7,000 Antminer S21 mining machines from Bitmain, with delivery expected between January and June 2024. Once installed, the equipment will have an average energy efficiency of 25 J/TH and a computing power of 5.8 EH/s. Including this order, Hive Digital has purchased a total of 16,800 ASIC mining machines in the past month. The company aims to expand its production capacity to 8 EH/s by 2024.

