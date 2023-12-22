copy link
Radiant Capital Initiates Community Proposal Vote for Native USDC as Collateral
2023-12-22 12:46
According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has initiated a community proposal vote to use native USDC as collateral. The voting period will continue until 20:00 Eastern Time on December 24, 2023.
