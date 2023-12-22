CoinList Reports 600,000 New Users in 2023 with Strong Growth in Europe and Asia

According to Foresight News, CoinList has released a review of its platform data, revealing that it added 600,000 new users in 2023, with the strongest growth in Europe and Asia. The platform held a total of five community fundraisers, with over 1.5 million users registering to participate and cumulative token sales exceeding $20 million. In addition, CoinList introduced three new features, including a staking fund. The significant increase in users and token sales demonstrates the growing interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in Europe and Asia. CoinList's new features, such as the staking fund, aim to provide users with more options and opportunities to engage with the platform and the wider cryptocurrency market.

