KyberSwap Vulnerability Exploiter Transfers 231.8 WETH to New Address
Binance News
2023-12-22 10:53
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that the exploiter of a KyberSwap vulnerability has transferred 231.8 WETH (worth approximately $535,000) to an address starting with 0xa423.
