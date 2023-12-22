copy link
create picture
more
NFT Lending Protocol Pine Protocol Suspected of Being Attacked
Binance News
2023-12-22 10:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data tracking platform MistTrack has issued a security warning stating that NFT lending protocol Pine Protocol may have been attacked. Based on the analysis, the exploiter's IP is 116.*.*.112. The attacker has reportedly withdrawn ETH from FixedFloat and ChangeNOW and transferred 20 ETH to Tornado Cash. It appears that the hacker has already received a portion of the bounty.
View full text