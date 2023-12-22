NFT Lending Protocol Pine Protocol Suspected of Being Attacked

According to Foresight News, data tracking platform MistTrack has issued a security warning stating that NFT lending protocol Pine Protocol may have been attacked. Based on the analysis, the exploiter's IP is 116.*.*.112. The attacker has reportedly withdrawn ETH from FixedFloat and ChangeNOW and transferred 20 ETH to Tornado Cash. It appears that the hacker has already received a portion of the bounty.

