Solana Web3 Phone Saga Sells Out Limited Stock in the US and EU

According to Foresight News, Solana Web3 phone Saga announced on Twitter that its limited stock of 20,000 devices produced globally has sold out in both the United States and the European Union. Due to this, the company regrets that it cannot fulfill orders placed after the stock was depleted. Additionally, they have canceled orders marked as suspicious activity due to excessive device orders or payment risks. Saga stated that affected customers have received order cancellation notifications and will receive refunds within the next few days. If customers have not yet received a cancellation notice, Saga will begin delivery, and all shipping notifications should be sent out before the end of the year.

View full text