Cosmos DeFi Infrastructure Comdex to Upgrade to v13.3.0
2023-12-22 09:41
According to Foresight News, Cosmos DeFi infrastructure Comdex announced that it will upgrade to version 13.3.0 today at 21:30. The upgrade includes the reconstruction of the auction liquidation module and other features.
