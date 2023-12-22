copy link
Cosmos Ecosystem Wallet Keplr Reaches One Million Users
Binance News
2023-12-22 09:26
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem wallet Keplr has announced that its user base has reached one million. The Keplr Extension plugin features core functionality compatible with IBC blockchains, allowing users to freely manage their assets.
