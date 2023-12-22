Arthur Hayes Deposits ETH into Lido and Uses stETH to Mint USDe in Ethena Labs

According to Foresight News, Arthur Hayes has been depositing Ethereum (ETH) into Lido and using stETH to mint USDe in the decentralized stablecoin project Ethena Labs. So far, he has deposited 440 ETH, worth $1.01 million, and received 1.01 million USDE. Hayes currently still holds 5,451 ETH, valued at $12.5 million.

