StarkGate's New Version Launches on Testnet with Permissionless Cross-Chain and Smart Deposits
2023-12-22 09:06
According to Foresight News, the new version of StarkGate, a cross-chain bridge built using the Cairo contract, has been launched on the testnet. The updated features include permissionless cross-chain and smart deposits. The permissionless cross-chain supports the addition of permissionless ERC-20 tokens. StarkGate will first confirm if the corresponding token has been cross-chained before, then deploy the ERC-20 contract on Starknet, creating a bridge between Ethereum and Starknet. Smart deposits allow users to directly deposit their Ethereum-based ERC-20 balances into Starknet applications, making Starknet applications more accessible to the entire Ethereum community.
