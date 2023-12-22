copy link
create picture
more
Unknown Address Deposits 12,800 ETH Into Beacon Chain Deposit Address
Binance News
2023-12-22 08:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Whale Alert monitoring has shown that 12,800 ETH, worth approximately $29.42 million, has been deposited into a Beacon Chain deposit address from an unknown address.
View full text