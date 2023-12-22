copy link
Curve Finance Executes Vote to Recover Funds After Vyper Security Incident
2023-12-22 07:53
According to Foresight News, Curve Finance has announced the execution of a vote to recover funds following a Vyper security incident, covering all affected users. The compensation includes the distribution of $7.2 million worth of ETH recovered by white-hat hackers to the DAO, $42 million worth of CRV for the unrecovered portion, and other funds recovered by white-hat hackers before the vote. Foresight News previously reported that Curve Finance had experienced an attack on some of its stable pools (alETH/msETH/pETH) using Vyper 0.2.15 due to a reentrancy lock failure.
