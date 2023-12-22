copy link
create picture
more
PEPE Gold Vault Transferred to Safe Multisig Wallet
Binance News
2023-12-22 06:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PEPE has announced that the PEPE Gold Vault has been transferred to a Safe multisig wallet. This move is aimed at enhancing the security of the digital assets stored within the vault.
View full text