Astria Launches Rollup-as-a-Service for Easy and Permissionless Deployment

According to Foresight News, shared sequencer network Astria has announced the launch of Astria Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS), allowing for easy and permissionless deployment of Rollup, similar to deploying smart contracts. Rollups deployed using Astria RaaS utilize a shared sequencer network for block production and are decentralized by default. They inherit Astria's fast confirmation and censorship resistance, while relying on Celestia for data availability.

