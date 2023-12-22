copy link
create picture
more
Particle Network Releases BTC Connect, the First Account Abstraction Protocol for BTC Ecosystem
Binance News
2023-12-22 06:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Particle Network has launched BTC Connect, the first account abstraction protocol for the BTC ecosystem. The protocol includes Smart Account, Paymaster, Bundler, and BTC ecosystem-specific wallet Modal, as well as the Omnichain Inscription Protocol. The initial ecosystem partners consist of Unisat Wallet, Bitmap Explorer, Brc420, MAP Protocol, BEVM, B^2 Network, ZkFair, BitSmiley, UXUY, and BitLayer, totaling 10 BTC ecosystem companies.
View full text