Particle Network Releases BTC Connect, the First Account Abstraction Protocol for BTC Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Particle Network has launched BTC Connect, the first account abstraction protocol for the BTC ecosystem. The protocol includes Smart Account, Paymaster, Bundler, and BTC ecosystem-specific wallet Modal, as well as the Omnichain Inscription Protocol. The initial ecosystem partners consist of Unisat Wallet, Bitmap Explorer, Brc420, MAP Protocol, BEVM, B^2 Network, ZkFair, BitSmiley, UXUY, and BitLayer, totaling 10 BTC ecosystem companies.

