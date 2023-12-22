copy link
OP Labs Explores Decentralization Roadmap for Optimism Ecosystem
Binance News
2023-12-22 05:09
According to Foresight News, OP Labs has discussed the decentralization roadmap for the Optimism ecosystem, stating that the ultimate goal is to reach the second phase as soon as possible, where no single organization can change the state root of the code. By 2024, the Security Council is planned to manage the ecosystem's upgrade keys according to Optimism governance guidelines, independent of the Optimism Foundation.
