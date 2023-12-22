copy link
Framework Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Immutable Ecosystem
Binance News
2023-12-22 05:08
According to Foresight News, Framework Ventures has announced a strategic investment in the Immutable ecosystem. The Immutable team claims that over 200 Web3 games have been committed to be built on their platform.
