Zora Introduces Splits Feature for Sharing Rewards and Income
Binance News
2023-12-22 04:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Zora has announced the addition of a new feature called Splits, which allows for the splitting and sharing of rewards and income. Splits is a method of sharing revenue between multiple wallet addresses. The feature utilizes 0xSplits smart contracts to simplify the payment process for creators and reduce the administration required to ensure all parties receive a fair share.
