copy link
create picture
more
Backpack Wallet Launches on iOS and Google Play App Stores
Binance News
2023-12-22 04:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trading platform Backpack has announced the launch of its Backpack Wallet on iOS and Google Play app stores. The wallet aims to provide users with a seamless and secure experience for managing their digital assets.
View full text