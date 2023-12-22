copy link
VeloData Acquires Zoomer News, Plans Gradual Integration
2023-12-22 03:50
According to Foresight News, data visualization website VeloData has announced the acquisition of Zoomer News. The company will continue to operate as usual while gradually integrating with VeloData. Zoomer News will maintain its regular operations during the transition period, ensuring a smooth integration process with VeloData. The acquisition aims to strengthen both companies' presence in the data visualization market and enhance their services for users.
