Wemade and Whampoa Digital Partner to Launch $100 Million Web3 Fund
Binance News
2023-12-22 03:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korean gaming company Wemade has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Whampoa Digital to launch a $100 million Wemade Web3 Fund. Whampoa Digital will become the ecosystem partner for Wemade's WEMIX PLAY center located at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation Hub, as well as the Wemade Web3 Fund. The fund will provide support for WEMIX PLAY center partner developers.
