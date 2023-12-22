copy link
Metis and Manta L2 Networks Experience Significant TVL Growth
2023-12-22 03:02
According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in L2 networks Metis and Manta has increased by 157.9% and 227.86% respectively over the past seven days. Currently, the TVL for Metis stands at $259 million, while Manta's TVL is at $134 million.
