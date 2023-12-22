copy link
UniSat Wallet's Official X Account Briefly Hacked, Regains Control
Binance News
2023-12-22 03:01
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet announced that its official X account was briefly hacked today at 9:00, resulting in the release of suspicious links. The company has since regained control of the account.
