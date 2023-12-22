Decentralized Bitcoin Mining Project OCEAN Releases Iterative Version Supported By Jack Dorsey

According to Foresight News, the decentralized Bitcoin mining project OCEAN, backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has released its iterative version of the mining pool, providing miners with block template strategy choices. Miners can now take on the crucial role of selecting block content without having to create these templates themselves. The update includes permissionless onramp, allowing miners to mine using just a Bitcoin address; a non-custodial system without intermediaries; and transparent block templates, enabling miners to see their hash values before mining for the first time. OCEAN also plans to introduce new methods next year that will allow miners to perform more complex tasks while still enjoying the economic benefits and low variance advantages of pooled mining.

View full text