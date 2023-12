Worldcoin's World APP Surpasses 5 Million Users With Strong Weekly and Monthly Engagement

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Worldcoin's World APP has reached a milestone of over 5 million users. The app sees 1 million users engaging with it weekly, 350,000 daily active users, and 1.7 million monthly active users. This significant growth demonstrates the increasing popularity of the platform among its user base.