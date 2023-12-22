copy link
Ethereum Layer 2 Solution OP Mainnet's TVL Surpasses $5 Billion
2023-12-22 02:42
According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum's Layer 2 scaling solution, OP Mainnet, has surpassed $5 billion for the first time. In the past seven days, the TVL has increased by 8.36%, reaching a record high of $50.4 billion. Earlier this month, the TVL on OP Mainnet touched $4 billion, marking a growth of over 25% in less than a month.
