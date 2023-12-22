copy link
SOL Surpasses BNB to Become Fourth Largest Cryptocurrency by Market Cap
2023-12-22 02:27
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that SOL has overtaken BNB to become the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization. The current price of SOL is 98 USDT, with a market cap of $42.168 billion.
