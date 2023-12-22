Yolo Investments Launches New Flagship Fund Targeting €100 Million

According to Foresight News, Yolo Investments, a venture capital fund with over €600 million in assets under management, has announced the launch of its new flagship fund, 'Yolo Fund II LP'. The fund aims to invest in global distributed gaming, fintech, and blockchain-related asset categories. The target fundraising amount for the fund is set at €100 million. The fundraising for the new fund will be conducted in two parts. The first part will raise €50 million, while the remaining €50 million will be provided by Yolo Investments GP.

View full text